Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,778,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,127,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 749,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 847,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 564,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 95,392 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPRE opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

