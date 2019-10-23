Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 29,121 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VYGR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $583.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.61. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

