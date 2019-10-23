Bank of America Analysts Give Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) a $43.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.82.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,890,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,906. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 171,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 125,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 868.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.