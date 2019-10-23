BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Insider David Seat Sells 4,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider David Seat sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 29.12%. Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BancFirst by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BancFirst by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

