Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $14.17, 809,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 380,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANC. ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $764.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 35,996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

