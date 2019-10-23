Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Micron Technology by 55.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 193,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 69,435 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 63.6% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 141,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 281.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

MU stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,381. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

