Ballentine Partners LLC Has $243,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.61.

NYSE CMI opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

