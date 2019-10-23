Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

