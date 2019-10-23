Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

