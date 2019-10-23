Ballast Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock worth $12,271,403 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

