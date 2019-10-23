Ballast Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.9% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,068,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 162,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.2802 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

