Ball Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $81.88.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,190,894.91. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 448,787 shares in the company, valued at $33,214,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $695,481.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 447,699 shares in the company, valued at $32,511,901.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,119 shares of company stock worth $11,898,845 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Vertical Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.