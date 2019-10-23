Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.63 on Monday.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

