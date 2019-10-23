Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.