Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,900 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $29,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $417,671.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,047.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,957 shares of company stock valued at $592,574 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

