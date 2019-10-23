Bailard Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 128.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14,275.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $135,719.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,594.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $79,000.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,362.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $660,413. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.26.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

