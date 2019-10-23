Bailard Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 243,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 784.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,503,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 121,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $958.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.89 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $103,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,284.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 182,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $1,725,929.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,532.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

