Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.95. Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,123,032 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 million and a PE ratio of -19.94.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

