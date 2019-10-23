Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed the industry year to date. The company continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. AXIS Capital is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. Effective capital deployment boosts shareholders value. However, exposure to cat loss has been denting its underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in the reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to higher net losses and loss expenses could restrict margin expansion. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE:AXS opened at $62.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at $35,066,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 43.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

