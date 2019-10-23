Axe (AXE) Market Cap Hits $3.06 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00008174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,002,853 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

