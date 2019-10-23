Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.70-1.90 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.