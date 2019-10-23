Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.70-1.90 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AXTA opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.20.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
