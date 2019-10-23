Avangrid’s (AGR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avangrid news, Director Teresa A. Herbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $68,997. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

