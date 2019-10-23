Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,802 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

