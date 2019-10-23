Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOLD. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,575.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,204,000 after buying an additional 413,768 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,838.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 155,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.