Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. 1,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.