Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 2,240 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

NYSE MO opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

