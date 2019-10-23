Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 25,400 Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 103.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 78.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster Co has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $200.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.