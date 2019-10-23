Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 8,794 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2,876.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $448,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,402.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,010 shares of company stock worth $3,416,063 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell stock opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

