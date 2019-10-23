Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $716,000 Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $290.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.80 and its 200-day moving average is $267.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

