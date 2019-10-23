Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 60,583 Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 404.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $183,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of CYTK opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $276,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.