ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $238.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.00.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

ASML stock opened at $254.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $269.39. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

