Ashford (AINC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Ashford to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million.

AINC opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. Ashford has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

