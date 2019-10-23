ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $995-1005 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.ASGN also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. 317,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,642. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.94.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.