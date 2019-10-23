Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In related news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

