Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. L3Harris accounts for 2.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $200.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

