Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. L3Harris accounts for 2.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LHX opened at $200.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
See Also: Green Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.