Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New $778,000 Investment in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.9% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 262,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock worth $1,464,339. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

