Ascension Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,758,216,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,559,000 after acquiring an additional 232,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,288,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,137,000 after acquiring an additional 224,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

UPS stock opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

