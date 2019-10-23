Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $733,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,542.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

