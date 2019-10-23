Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93.
In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $733,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,542.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.