Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given a $46.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given a $46.00 price target by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

ARWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,220 shares of company stock worth $9,235,464. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

