ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ArQule in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArQule currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. 2,240,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,541. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 2.24.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ArQule in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ArQule by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ArQule by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

