Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 717.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 237,719 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,986 shares of company stock worth $9,245,137. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $272.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.32.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.