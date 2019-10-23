Aries Wealth Management Sells 391 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 16,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in CVS Health by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after buying an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after buying an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

