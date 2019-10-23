Aries Wealth Management Makes New $206,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

UPS opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

