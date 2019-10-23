Aries Wealth Management Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $168.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average of $165.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

