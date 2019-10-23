Aries Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3,427.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,665 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

