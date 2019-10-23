Aries Wealth Management Acquires 280 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 346,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 101,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.