Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 559.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 447,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 379,591 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

