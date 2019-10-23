Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 329 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 17,012.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Adobe by 77,287.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 647,669 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $261.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.58 and a 200 day moving average of $283.81. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,226. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.04.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

