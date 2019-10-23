Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $178.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

