Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

